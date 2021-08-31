Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Up to $32.75

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.75, but opened at $34.00. Riskified shares last traded at $33.19, with a volume of 1,899 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RSKD shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.