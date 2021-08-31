Riskified (RSKD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/23/2021 – Riskified is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Riskified is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Riskified is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Riskified is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Riskified is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Riskified is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/23/2021 – Riskified is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE RSKD opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. Riskified Ltd has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $33.33.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

