River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 743 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,421.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,461.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,314.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.