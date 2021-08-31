RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd Invests $29.53 Million in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 277,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,532,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 40.3% of RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd owned 0.48% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,694. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.02 and a 52 week high of $107.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.03.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.