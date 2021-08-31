Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in August

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the July 29th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RVSDF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 113,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,835. Riverside Resources has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

Get Riverside Resources alerts:

About Riverside Resources

Riverside Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Mexico. Its projects include Los Cuarentas Gold-Silver, Cecilia Gold-Sliver, Sandy Gold, Peñoles Gold-Silver, Tajitos Gold, and Ariel Copper-Gold. The company was founded by Warwick George Smith and Murray Seitz on July 4, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Riverside Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverside Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.