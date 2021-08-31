Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) Shares Down 0.1%

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.39. Approximately 2,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 16,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Riverview Financial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $116.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVE. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Riverview Financial in the first quarter worth $145,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Riverview Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Riverview Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Riverview Financial by 13.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 151,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVE)

Riverview Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services through its subsidiary, Riverview Bank, engages in the provision of loan, deposit, and a range of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The company services include personal, business and online banking.

