RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Shares Bought by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,276,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,346 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD owned 0.08% of RLX Technology worth $11,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 31.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the second quarter worth $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the second quarter worth $123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the second quarter worth $113,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLX stock remained flat at $$5.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,189,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,942,583. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

