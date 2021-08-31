Robert E. Price Sells 7,174 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $619,618.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert E. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Robert E. Price sold 2,446 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $215,468.14.

Shares of PSMT traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.61. The stock had a trading volume of 133,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,426. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average is $90.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 665.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 355.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

