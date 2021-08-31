Robinhood Markets, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 7th (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets’ (NASDAQ:HOOD) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, September 7th. Robinhood Markets had issued 55,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $2,090,000,000 based on an initial share price of $38.00. During Robinhood Markets’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.35 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 131.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

