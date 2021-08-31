Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Achieves Market Cap of $2.91 Million

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be bought for about $0.0819 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $116,646.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00057271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.00 or 0.00853631 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00047487 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00104123 BTC.

About Rocket Vault-RocketX

RVF is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,543,167 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault-RocketX

