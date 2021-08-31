Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sets New 12-Month High at $215.02

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $215.02 and last traded at $212.41, with a volume of 48295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.82.

ROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

