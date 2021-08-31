ROOBEE Price Up 2.5% This Week (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $12.91 million and approximately $871,923.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013125 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.10 or 0.00631579 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001046 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000732 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,064,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

