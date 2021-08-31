Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Trading Down 3.8%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 96,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,156,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Root from $11.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. dropped their price target on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Root by 241.0% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 157,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Root by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Root during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,278,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Root in the first quarter worth approximately $6,886,000. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

