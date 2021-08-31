Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,977 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 30,533 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Ross Stores worth $75,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 62.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

