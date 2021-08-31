Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,649 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,981 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $18,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,131,178,000 after buying an additional 372,935 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after acquiring an additional 672,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,681,000 after acquiring an additional 429,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $641,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,742 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,278,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $530,593,000 after purchasing an additional 182,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

