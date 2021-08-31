Roth Capital Boosts Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Price Target to $10.00

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

NASDAQ PXLW traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.55. 72,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,611. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 65.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 11.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 58,563 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pixelworks by 894.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 197,653 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pixelworks by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pixelworks by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 119,994 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

