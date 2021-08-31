Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.88. 22,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 49,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the second quarter worth about $1,519,000. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,416,000. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

