Router Protocol (ROUTE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.12 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for $4.06 or 0.00008314 BTC on popular exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $25.43 million and $1.12 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,269,621 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

