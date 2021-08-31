Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) a $450.00 Price Target

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) has been assigned a $450.00 price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $56.39 on Tuesday, reaching $291.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,314. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.21. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $273.20 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.42, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

