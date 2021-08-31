Royal Bank of Canada Increases Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $233.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $233.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.45.

CASY opened at $204.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.88. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $165.38 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

