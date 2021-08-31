Royal Bank of Canada Increases Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $233.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $233.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.45.
CASY opened at $204.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.88. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $165.38 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.88.
In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.