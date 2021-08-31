Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the July 29th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 960,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 320,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,500,000 after buying an additional 63,679 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 18.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 85,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RY. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Shares of RY stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $67.78 and a one year high of $106.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.79.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

