Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF)

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUILF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

