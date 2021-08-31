Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF)

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:QUILF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19.
Quilter Company Profile
