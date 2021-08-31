Rublix (RBLX) Price Tops $0.0116

Rublix (CURRENCY:RBLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Rublix has a market capitalization of $240,084.74 and approximately $2,404.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rublix has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Rublix coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.
- Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Rublix Profile
Buying and Selling Rublix
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rublix directly using U.S. dollars.
