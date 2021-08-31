Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 126,442 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,469 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,442 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $23,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 19.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 38.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 56,709 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 21.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,701 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

