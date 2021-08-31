Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 253,023 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 649,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 253,023 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.35% of Alcoa worth $23,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 154.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after buying an additional 1,720,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,861,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,807 shares in the last quarter. NWI Management LP grew its stake in Alcoa by 160.8% in the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 1,303,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,360,000 after purchasing an additional 803,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AA opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.64.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

