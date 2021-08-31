Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 46,375 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Comerica worth $23,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Comerica by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Comerica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Comerica by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.74. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point increased their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

