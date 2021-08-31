Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,275 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Waste Connections worth $25,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,169,000 after purchasing an additional 411,721 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4,397.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 306,083 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4,628.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,514,000 after purchasing an additional 229,041 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $128.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $129.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

