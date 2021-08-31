Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of WESCO International worth $24,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in WESCO International during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 123.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 67,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 58.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 57,575 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 13.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 37.5% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after acquiring an additional 61,281 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

WCC stock opened at $119.17 on Tuesday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $121.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

