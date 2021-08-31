Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 396,010 Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,382,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,010 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 5.05% of Venator Materials worth $25,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $3,680,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Venator Materials by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 754,832 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Venator Materials by 1,673.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 519,208 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $1,221,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Venator Materials by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 233,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.88. Venator Materials PLC has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Venator Materials Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

