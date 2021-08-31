Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 74,951 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,951 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Gartner worth $23,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,363,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,101 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 136,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IT opened at $307.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.60. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $312.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $1,225,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,863 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

