Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,944 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of ALLETE worth $22,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 99.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ALLETE by 11.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in ALLETE by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 1.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

NYSE:ALE opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.90.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

