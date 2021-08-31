Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Chemed worth $25,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $472.31 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $417.41 and a one year high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $472.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.38.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

In other Chemed news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,598,596. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

