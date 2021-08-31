Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,692 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $25,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $101,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,336,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,577 shares of company stock worth $6,691,923 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.83 and its 200 day moving average is $97.14. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

