Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,104 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of WNS worth $26,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of WNS by 27.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after buying an additional 252,930 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 18.4% during the first quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 72,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 11,329 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 0.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,961,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WNS by 38.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 37,684 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $83.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 52 week low of $57.06 and a 52 week high of $84.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average of $76.57.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

