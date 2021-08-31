Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 529,489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.74% of CNO Financial Group worth $22,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.