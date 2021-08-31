Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,928 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $23,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,194 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 99.2% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 274,520 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $15,942,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 323.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 134,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

SQM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.