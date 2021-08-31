Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $23.28 Million Holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,167 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of ArcelorMittal worth $23,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,042,000 after buying an additional 151,541 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 106.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 60,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.01. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

