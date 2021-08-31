Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $24.24 Million Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,841 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Chegg worth $24,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 109.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,655 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 12.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,355 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 147.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,901 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Chegg by 8.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,724,000 after purchasing an additional 626,312 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.79 and its 200-day moving average is $85.82. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.84 and a 1-year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

