Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $24.50 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,996 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Tractor Supply worth $24,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 22.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $193.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.82. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

