Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $24.75 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,146 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $24,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNW. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

NYSE PNW opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.97. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

