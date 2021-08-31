Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $25.07 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,196 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 24,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of NetApp worth $25,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 470,295 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 255.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 648,830 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,150,000 after buying an additional 466,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NetApp by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,358,000 after buying an additional 409,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $88.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.57. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

