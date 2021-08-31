Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $25.18 Million Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,442 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Ferrari worth $25,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 37.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at about $796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,933,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 44.8% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $217.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.63. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $176.03 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

