Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $25.63 Million Stock Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,223,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192,622 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.31% of NexGen Energy worth $25,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.31. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.20.

NXE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.21.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

