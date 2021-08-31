Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $25.96 Million Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 112.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,454,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,881,368 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.53% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $25,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth $870,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.38.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

NEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

