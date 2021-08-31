Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $26.36 Million Stock Position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,386,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,825 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 8.52% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $26,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAST. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

