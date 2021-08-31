Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $26.52 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,679 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $26,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.64.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $158.14 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

