Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $26.66 Million Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,545 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.68% of EPR Properties worth $26,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 35.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPR. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.86. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.20.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

