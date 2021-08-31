Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,677,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,779 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of América Móvil worth $25,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 158.0% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 97,805 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1,193.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,739,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,588 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 17,221,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,868,000 after purchasing an additional 467,052 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 117,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter worth about $15,326,000. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Telmex, Brazil, Southern Cone, Colombia, Andean, Central America, United States, Caribbean, and Europe.

