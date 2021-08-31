Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 581,571 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of The Gap worth $24,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 73.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 444.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 19.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gap during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Gap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.32.

In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,282.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPS opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

