Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,446 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $23,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 296.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 62,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DNB Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NVO opened at $102.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $241.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

